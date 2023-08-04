Imams’ plea to pray at home today

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 3

Owing to the prevailing situation in Gurugram, Nuh Faridabad and Palwal, the Imam associations have cancelled public namaz on Friday. Issuing appeals to the namazis, the associations asked them to prioritise security at this hour. The Nuh administration and the police held a meeting with the association wherein they appealed for the adoption of namaz from home to ulemas.

“We made an appeal to them to opt for Namaz the way it was being done during the Covid times and left the decision to them. The situation is peaceful, but some people may try and, in fact, are trying to rupture this peace,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

The Gurugram administration, on its part, has all security arrangements in place, but seeing the ongoing crisis, the Imam association has itself issued an appeal to all to not gather at any public place for namaz and pray at home.

“We all know the situation right now and it would be best to prioritise security. Please pray at home this Friday and hope for harmony to return,” read the official message by Imam Association.

DC Gurugram Nishant Yadav said things were normal and as a precaution, they had appointed Duty Magistrates. ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya, said, “There is no need to panic. We have security in place. How to pray is their decision and we have not issued any such orders, he said.

Similar directives have been issued in Faridabad, which has so far been the calmest district and Palwal, which saw minor instances of immolation attempts.

