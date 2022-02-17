Imbibe ideals of Sant Ravidas, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, February 16
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes at the statue of Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary here today.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Sant Ravidas dedicated his entire life to eliminate evils like untouchability and casteism. During his lifetime, he worked tirelessly to end discrimination among people and taught them to live in harmony and peace, the Chief Minister said. —
