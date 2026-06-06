IMD forecasts dry weather, rising temperatures across Haryana, Punjab for next five days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh for the next five days. The day temperature will rise in the region. There is also a chance of heatwave conditions developing.

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“From June 6 to June 10, there will be dry weather, and the temperature will rise. Around June 11, there is a chance of western disturbances hitting the region. Thunderstorm activity is predicted from June 11 onwards,” said Director, IMD, Chandigarh centre, Surender Paul.

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There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 4-5 degrees in the next five days. The heat wave is likely at isolated places from June 8 to June 11 in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. In plains, the heatwave is characterised by a departure from normal temperature of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius, or by an actual maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or more.

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The weather department has issued an alert about high temperatures and an increased risk of heat-related illness symptoms for people who are either exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work. There is a high health concern for vulnerable people, e.g., infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases. It has been advised to avoid heat exposure and avoid dehydration.

According to IMD predictions, thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places in the state on June 11 and June 12 due to western disturbances, providing relief from the heat.