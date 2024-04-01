IMD predicts dry weather till April 4

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 31
Weather conditions are likely to remain dry for the next three days with sporadic overcast conditions at some places, providing relief to the farmers who are in the middle of the harvesting season of rabi crops.
The IMD, which predicted no change in weather till April 4, stated that as compared to Saturday, there was a fall of 1.1°C in the average minimum temperature in the state on Sunday, though it still remained above normal by 2°C. According to the IMD data, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 17.0°C in Hisar, a decrease of 3.7°C from yesterday’s minimum temperature.
Pandu Pindara in Jind district also recorded the minimum temperature of 17.0°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature on Sunday exceeded 95th percentile over parts of southeast Haryana, comprising Gurugram, Nuh and Palwal and adjoining areas, the IMD added.
Though the average maximum temperature has registered a dip of 1.6°C on Sunday in comparison to Saturday’s average maximum temperature. However, it is above normal by 1.1°C in the state.
The maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 37.1°C in Nuh. The IMD has predicted no major change in the maximum temperature during the next three days.
The Agriculture Meteorological Department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) said the weather would remain dry with winds during the day and sporadic overcast conditions.
The HAU advisory stated that there was a possibility of change in the weather conditions after April 4.
