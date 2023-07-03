Immigration agents target rural youth with foreign dreams

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 2

After urban areas, immigration agents are now targeting the rural youth to encash foreign dreams. Hundreds of immigration agents have opened offices in rural areas in the past couple of years to lure youths on the pretext of jobs and luxurious lifestyle abroad.

IELTS COACHING CENTREs FULL Applicants waiting for months to get an appointment for passport and a massive number of students showing up at IELTS coaching centres are a proof that the youths are desperate to go abroad. Visa Consultant

The countries that are preferred are the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and other European countries. Huge amounts are spent on donkey, work, tourist and study visa to enter these countries.

“The majority of youths, willing to go abroad, are from rural background. To make the most of the situation, I have opened two centres in rural areas in the past one year,” said an immigration agent of Karnal district.

Applicants waiting for months to get an appointment for passport and a massive number of students showing up at IELTS coaching centres are a proof that the youths are desperate to go abroad, said a visa consultant.

Lack of jobs, professional degrees and decreasing land holding are a few of the major reasons behind the current trend of migration.

The trend is prominent in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Ambala, Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts. Several youths from Nigdhu, Gholpura, Kachwa, Baldi, Kutail, Manjura villages of Karnal district and Dherdu and Pabnawa villages of Kaithal district have settled abroad after taking loan and selling their land.

Scores of youths, as per agents, go abroad on study or tourist visas and get them converted into work visas, for which they pay a lot of money. Several of them have taken asylum to stay in particular countries.

“While I was in Class XII, I started preparing for IELTS exams and cleared it by scoring eight bands, following which I applied for a study visa in Australia. It has been a year since I got PR status and a job there. I have also shifted my family there,” said Surinder Kumar, a resident of Karnal district.

“My brother went to New Zealand on work permit and is now settled there with his family,” said Davinder, a resident of Kurukshetra district.

In several cases, family members are forced to sell their parental land, jewellery, and other assets to pay agents. A 27-year-old youth of a village in the Nilokheri block flew to the USA through donkey visa after selling his one-acre land, and it took him six months to reach the destination.