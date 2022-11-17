Immigration fraud: Kaithal cops to visit Kolkata for probe

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 16

With the arrest of six persons, the Kaithal police have claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in luring youths with visas to go abroad and holding them captive to extort money from their family members.

The police have also arrested the kingpin of the gang. The arrests were made in connection with the kidnapping of a youth, Vikram, a resident of Bakal village in the district, who was promised Canadian visa.

He was taken to Kolkata, held captive and asked to demand Rs 10 lakh from his family by telling them that he was in Toronto

Superintendent of Police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed said the gang members, including kingpin Abdul Karim Rehman (alias Desai) and Gurdev Singh, both from UP; Shashank, Moin Kureshi and Sameer of Mumbai; and Akhilesh of Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), had been arrested in the case so far.

They were produced in a court on Tuesday that sent Gurdev and Akhilesh to judicial custody, while the remaining four were taken on 10-day police remand. The accused used to run an organised gang that had kidnapped some victims also on the same pretext and released them after snatching dollars from them and extorting money from their family members.

“We are contacting other victims for detailed investigation. A team will also go to Kolkata to arrest other gang members involved in kidnapping and extorting money from people after luring youths on the pretext of sending them abroad,” said the SP, adding that they suspected more travel agents might be members of this gang.