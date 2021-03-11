Impasse over encroachments in Rohtak's Quilla Road Market

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 21

Having faced criticism from shopkeepers for carrying out an anti-encroachment drive at Quilla Road Market some days ago, the district administration is making all efforts to persuade the traders of the Railway Road Market to remove encroachments from the road on their own while the latter are still adamant on not demolishing steps and concrete platforms from outside their shops. However, they did not put items/articles outside their shops today.

Officials take out march Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar, along with SP Uday Singh Meena and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narhari Bangar and other officers, took out a march in the market on Thursday and advised the traders to remove the encroachments at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that all encroachments on the Railway Road Market, Shouri Cloth Markets, Pratap Chowk, Mal Godam Road, Kachha Beri Road, Kath Mandi, Model Town and D-Park will be removed to decongest such markets.

Surendra Goyal, Land officer, MC, said the officers interacted with the traders during the march and showed them that what sorts of encroachments were there on the roads. Thereafter, they were asked to remove the encroachments as early as possible as the deadline for the same had already ended.

Steps have been constructed on the drains outside the shop to facilitate customers. Hence, there should be no logic to demolish the steps and platforms outside the shops. — Rakesh Verma, trader leader at railway road market

Significantly, the DC also issued new orders imposing prohibition on roaming of street vendors and parking of vehicles in the area of Railway Road Market with immediate effect. “The orders have been issued in public interest and those found violating the norms will be punished,” he added. Surendra Goyal, Land Officer, MC, said the officers interacted with the traders during the march and showed them that what sorts of encroachments had been made on the roads! Thereafter, they were asked to remove the encroachments as early as possible as the deadline for the same had already ended. Rakesh Verma, a trader leader at Railway Road Market, said steps had been constructed on the drains outside the shop to facilitate the customers hence there should be no logic to demolish the steps and platforms outside the shops.“The balcony is necessary to protect the shops from rain and sunlight hence a majority of traders have constructed the balcony for the purpose while the district authorities want to get it removed,” said he. Verma said they had advised the administration to slap penalty on those traders who had encroached upon the roads.