Implement agreed demands: All India State Government Employees Federation

The All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) today condemned the Haryana Government’s action against leaders and employees participating in the ongoing strike by municipal and fire department workers, and urged it to implement the demands agreed upon during talks with employee representatives.

Around 40,000 employees of the Urban Local Bodies and Fire Department have been on strike since August 6 over various demands, including regularisation of contractual employees.

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AISGEF national president Subhash Lamba said the strike could be resolved only if the government implemented the demands agreed upon at the May 13 meeting between the Haryana Government and the Municipal Employees Union Haryana, chaired by Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel.

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He alleged that instead of honouring the commitments, the government had adopted a “repressive approach” by dismissing and suspending union leaders and arresting striking employees.