Important road in Faridabad lies damaged

THE road connecting YMCA Chowk on the National Highway and the Bypass road in Faridabad has been in disrepair for over a year. Despite a project costing Rs 12 crore being launched early last year to reconstruct the road with footpaths and stormwater drains, work has stalled due to reasons unknown to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA). The situation is causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters and visitors to Sector 7/10 market located on this road. Raj Kumar, Faridabad

Dusty Panipat roads pose risk to commuters

ROADS in Panipat are extremely dusty, causing serious problems for drivers and motorists. The roads are filled with sand and coal dust from vehicles such as tractor-trailers and containers. The authorities concerned have not been sprinkling water on these roads, exacerbating the situation, which is leading to health issues, including eye infections, asthma and skin allergies. Lalit Nandal, Panipat

Bhiwani locality faces water crisis

AS summer temperatures soar, residents of the Sant Ravidas locality in Bhiwani are struggling with a severe water crisis. The locality is not receiving adequate and regular water supply, leaving residents short of potable water. Despite the issue being raised with the higher authorities, no action has been taken. Abhijit Lal Singh, Bhiwani

