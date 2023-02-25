Impose Sec 144 near centres to curb cheating: Chief Secy to DCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 24

To curb cheating in the Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) near all examination centres in their districts. This step was being taken to ensure that the examinations were conducted in a smooth and fair manner.

302 flying squads constituted The examination will be held at 1,476 centres.

Nearly 302 flying squads had been constituted to check cheating and other irregularities

A control room was being set up at the Board of School Education headquarters in Bhiwani and six control rooms at the district level.

Officials concerned to ensure the entry of candidates 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

The examination will be held from February 27 to March 28 at 1,476 centres.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with the DCs to review the arrangements for the examinations, Kaushal directed the DCs to ensure that the District Education Officers (DEOs) got the boundary walls of schools and windows of classrooms repaired. Besides, they should also ensure that adequate arrangement of furniture was made for proper seating of the candidates.

Kaushal further directed that adequate police arrangements should be made two hours before the commencement of the examination at the centres to prevent any interference. He said photostat shops near the centres should remain closed and entry of the media prohibited.

Kaushal further directed the officials concerned to ensure the entry of candidates 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. He said nearly 302 flying squads had been constituted to check cheating and other irregularities.

Like last year, a control room was being set up at the Board of School Education headquarters in Bhiwani and six control rooms at the district level. During the examination, the board would maintain a strict vigil on all centres though these control rooms.