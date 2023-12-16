Improper disposal of cowdung in open

Dairy owners in Ambala often dispose of cowdung in the open in areas along roads near the bus stand and Gwal Mandi. Residents have often complained about the poor sanitation conditions prevailing in the city, but to no avail. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that those violating the disposal and environmental management rules are penalised.

Ravi Kumar, Ambala

Construction at uncovered sites in Gurugram

DURING the implementation of GRAP in Gurugram, the administration had issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for all construction activities in the city. However, there has been a consistent rise in the violation of the SOP as construction works are being carried out at uncovered sites, with debris lying uncovered, adding to the existing problem of air pollution in the city. The authorities concerned are requested to take note of the problem and keep tabs on the illegal practice in order to curb air pollution. Radhika Tomar, Gurugram

Keep tabs on Overloaded dumpers in Palwal

Overloaded dumpers continue to pose a severe safety threat to people commuting on roads in Palwal district. With no checks being carried out, there has been a surge in the number of mishaps owing to these vehicles plying on the district roads. Among many vulnerable roads, the Hodal Road leading to Mathura has reported the highest number of accidents in Palwal. The authorities should deploy more traffic police cops to keep tabs on the violation.

Dhanram Bansal, Palwal

What our readers say

