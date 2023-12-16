Improper disposal of cowdung in open

Dairy owners in Ambala often dispose of cowdung in the open in areas along roads near the bus stand and Gwal Mandi. Residents have often complained about the poor sanitation conditions prevailing in the city, but to no avail. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that those violating the disposal and environmental management rules are penalised.
Ravi Kumar, Ambala
Construction at uncovered sites in Gurugram
DURING the implementation of GRAP in Gurugram, the administration had issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for all construction activities in the city. However, there has been a consistent rise in the violation of the SOP as construction works are being carried out at uncovered sites, with debris lying uncovered, adding to the existing problem of air pollution in the city. The authorities concerned are requested to take note of the problem and keep tabs on the illegal practice in order to curb air pollution. Radhika Tomar, Gurugram
Keep tabs on Overloaded dumpers in Palwal
Overloaded dumpers continue to pose a severe safety threat to people commuting on roads in Palwal district. With no checks being carried out, there has been a surge in the number of mishaps owing to these vehicles plying on the district roads. Among many vulnerable roads, the Hodal Road leading to Mathura has reported the highest number of accidents in Palwal. The authorities should deploy more traffic police cops to keep tabs on the violation.
Dhanram Bansal, Palwal
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
