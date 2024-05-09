Improve civic conditions in Gurugram: MC Commissioner

Gurugram, May 8
Officiating Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram, A Mona Srinivas, held a monthly review meeting with the officials of the civic body on Wednesday and directed them to improve the sanitation conditions in the city.
She emphasised that the garbage littering the roads, markets, and other public places must be promptly cleared to maintain cleanliness in these areas.
Furthermore, she instructed the officials to ensure the collection of solid waste from secondary waste sites and its proper disposal at the Bandhwari landfill site.
Addressing the issue of legacy waste, she urged the representatives of private agencies present at the meeting to enhance their waste disposal capacity to meet the targets set by the National Green Tribunal. This includes the regular disposal of RDF, inert materials and compost.
She emphasised the need to achieve the targets of the PM SVANidhi Yojana by the end of the month and expedite the clearance of pending files.
Regarding property tax, she stressed that applications should not be rejected without valid reasons.
