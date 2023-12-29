Improve door-to-door garbage collection in Sonepat, civic body employees told

Sonepat, December 28
Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department, visited the waste-to-energy plant at Tajpur village of the district and reviewed the cleanliness system in the city.
Gupta directed MC officials to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection and improve sanitation in the city.
Gupta along with Vishram Kumar Meena, Commissioner, MC, and other officers reached the plant and inspected it.
Gupta directed the MC officials to ensure door-to-door garbage collection was done so that it could reach the waste-to- energy plant at Tajpur and electricity could be generated properly.
He directed that the plant be run properly so that the garbage could be disposed of and it would also help in keeping the city clean. The ULB Commissioner also directed the officials to improve sanitation in the city area and see that no heaps of garbage was lying around. Meena assured and said effective steps were being taken to improve sanitation in the city. After garbage collection, it was being sent to the waste to energy plants regularly, he said.
