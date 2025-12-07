DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Improve income through cooperative societies: CM

Improve income through cooperative societies: CM

Widows, self-help groups, and Antyodaya familiesto be given priority

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:20 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to establish Milk Producers’ Societies in villages to provide economically weaker families access to better income opportunities. He said the widows, self-help groups, and Antyodaya families should be given priority in these societies.

Advertisement

While reviewing the progress of the Budget announcements of the Cooperation Department on Wednesday, Saini said arrangements must be made to ensure the timely disbursement of incentives to all societies under the CM’s Milk Producer Incentive Scheme. He has instructed the Cooperation Department and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department to jointly develop schemes that offer maximum benefits to livestock farmers, reiterating the government’s objectives to create sustainable income sources for poor families and strengthen the rural economy. —

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts