Improve income through cooperative societies: CM

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to establish Milk Producers’ Societies in villages to provide economically weaker families access to better income opportunities. He said the widows, self-help groups, and Antyodaya families should be given priority in these societies.

Advertisement

While reviewing the progress of the Budget announcements of the Cooperation Department on Wednesday, Saini said arrangements must be made to ensure the timely disbursement of incentives to all societies under the CM’s Milk Producer Incentive Scheme. He has instructed the Cooperation Department and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department to jointly develop schemes that offer maximum benefits to livestock farmers, reiterating the government’s objectives to create sustainable income sources for poor families and strengthen the rural economy. —

Advertisement