In 11 months, 501 held for vehicle theft in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 6

With the arrest of as many as 501 suspects, the district police solved around 375 cases of vehicle theft since January 1 this year. A total of 1,699 cases of vehicle thefts were registered in the district this year.

A spokesperson of the police said here on Wednesday that 375 vehicles had been recovered from suspects in the past 11 months.

He added that while 501 suspects were arrested by the teams of Crime branch and local police stations, this had led to the solving of as many as 375 cases in this period.

He added that cops posted at all police stations, posts and crime branch cells have been instructed to keep a close tab on the incidence of vehicle thefts and other criminal activities in their respective zones.

A constant vigil was being kept in public places like temples, mosques, schools, colleges, hospitals and markets, the spokesperson claimed. He said residents and shopkeepers were being advised to follow safety measures like parking their vehicles in authorised spots and the installation of CCTVs to keep an eye over the movement of thieves and anti-social elements.

Residents have also been advised to take precautionary measures like the installation of anti-theft alarms and locks in the vehicles to prevent such incidences.

The percentage of solving the cases has been around 22.07 per cent during the period of 11 months.

With the registration of 1,699 cases so far in 2023, the spokesperson said the number was only 2.78 per cent higher in comparison to last year, when a total of 1,653 cases of vehicle thefts were registered.

