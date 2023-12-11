In 11 months, over 1,600 land in police net for smuggling drugs, liquor in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 10

The district police have arrested as many as 415 persons in connection with a total of 323 cases registered under NDPS Act in the district since January this year.

The police have also arrested another 1,185 persons in connection with 1,098 cases booked for smuggling of illicit liquor in the district in the past 11 months.

The banned drugs including opium, sulfa, brown sugar, charas, smack, ganja, heroin, poppy husk, besides narcotics substances such as banned injections and capsules have been recovered in various cases by the teams of the crime branch and local police, it is reported.

While the majority of drug peddling and trafficking incidents have surfaced in both urban and rural areas and in the densely populated areas secretly, the action resulted in the arrest of 415 persons in the above stated period.

A total of 2284.763 kg drugs were seized from the offenders in this period. Though the authorities are yet to reveal the statistics of drug peddling in the past few years, it is claimed that the incidence of such a crime had been a cause of concern due to the rise in the drug addiction in the region, according to sources in the district administration.

As many as 20 persons have been arrested in the month of November in connection with a total of 17 cases registered in different police stations, as part of the state government’s ongoing drug free Haryana campaign.

The police have also arrested 1,185 persons allegedly involved in a total of 1,098 cases registered for smuggling or sale of illicit liquor in the district between January and November this year. The cops recovered 40,043 bottles of liquor from the accused, it is claimed.

In comparison, the cops had arrested 1,223 persons in connection with 1,151 such cases registered in 2022, according to police officials. Claiming that the police vigil had increased to contain the problem of drug and liquor smuggling, Sube Singh, a spokesperson of the Police department, said special instructions have been issued to the all the SHO’s and incharges of the police posts in the city and district to keep a proper tab and curb the activities in a strict manner under the state government’s drug free campaign launched already.

Help of the residents and NGO’s has also been sought in the drive aimed to curb the menace of the drug addiction in the district.

#Faridabad