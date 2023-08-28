In 13 years, Panipat civic body spent Rs 235 crore on sanitation

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 27

The Municipal Corporation (MC) spent Rs 40.58 crore per annum on sanitation and cleanliness of the city while in 2010-11, the sanitation expenditure was only Rs 2.96 crore per annum, which is around 1,400 per cent rise in the BJP government regime. As many as Rs 235 crore have been spent on sanitation by the MC in the past 13 years.This was revealed in a reply of the Right to Information (RTI) filed by PP Kapoor, an RTI activist, at Samalkha.

Kapoor alleged that he sought details from the MC, Panipat, on the year-wise sanitation expenditure, number of employees (regular and irregular) and other details, last year. But, the MC didn’t provide the details, so he went in appeal. The Chief Sanitary Inspector provided the details of the employees after one year.

Kapoor further alleged that Rs 235.67 crore was spent on sanitation and cleanliness in the city in the past 13 years from 2010 to 2023.

As per the record provided by the MC, Panipat, the total expenditure on sanitation in 2010-11 was only Rs 2.96 crore while it became Rs 40.58 crore in 2022-23 which was almost 1,400 percent increase per annum in the past 13 years.

But, the condition of sanitation and cleanliness has become worse in the past few years, he said. He further alleged that there was big loot in the sanitation works in the name of swachhata abhiyan during the BJP government regime.

The total expenditure was just Rs 6.31 crore in 2014-15 on sanitation during the Congress government regime while it increased over six times more in 2022-23 in the BJP government regime and reached upto Rs 40.58 crore, Kapoor said.

A private company, JBM, is also taking payment every month from the MC and also collecting money from the door to door garbage collection, he alleged.

However, the expenditure on sanitation has increased in the past 13 years, but the number of sanitation employees has decreased yearly, even after a gradual rise in the population and area of the MC, he said.

As per the available details, in the MC in 2014, there were a total of 775 employees, of which, 308 were permanent employees and 467 temporary ones.

But the RTI reply said in the MC in 2022-23, the number of sanitation employees decreased to only 537 employees, of which,157 were regular employees and 382 temporary ones.

#Panipat