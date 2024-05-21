In 2 days, Gurugram civic body lifts 2,100 MT garbage

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, May 20

After widespread criticism from local residents and Opposition leaders, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated a special drive to clear garbage accumulated at secondary points, roadsides and open plots.

On Sunday, MCG teams cleared 1,100 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage, followed by another 1,000 metric tonnes on Monday.

The M/s Ecogreen Energy Private Limited, a solid waste management company previously contracted by the MC for door-to-door garbage collection, has reduced its operations in recent months, particularly following a notice issued by the MCG in December last year to terminate its contract. Consequently, the authorities have been struggling to manage the increasing heaps of garbage accumulating in the city.

An inspection by The Tribune revealed that trailers and trolleys used for garbage transportation often lack lids, leading to spillage along the way to the landfill. With the city generating 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage daily, the partial lifting of operations by the company has exacerbated the situation. According to an MCG worker, the garbage accumulates rapidly, with residents showing little cooperation in maintaining cleanliness.

MCG Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Banger announced that the special drive will continue daily until May 31, aimed at regular garbage collection and improving the city’s cleanliness system. He urged citizens to refrain from littering areas that have been cleaned. Residents were also encouraged to contact sanitary inspectors if they encounter any issues regarding cleanliness.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram