In 3 days, 16 shopkeepers fined in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 5

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC has started an anti-encroachment drive to make the roads of twin cities free from congestion.

The drive was launched on Thursday and in three days, the MC has removed encroachments from several areas in the twin cities.

A total of 16 shopkeepers were challaned. Of them, 11 were fined for encroachment, four for littering and one for using banned single-use plastic bags in three days.

A team of the MC, headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain, carried out the drive from Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk to Railway Station Chowk and from Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk to ITI, Yamunanagar, today.

On Thursday and Friday, the drive was carried at Civil Lines Road, PWD Rest House Road, Bus Stand Road, Jagadhri, Railway road and Workshop Road among others. Flex banners, signboards and other ad material placed outside the shops on roads were seized by the MC. The teams also removed concrete structures allegedly constructed by shopkeepers outside their shops.

The Chief Sanitary Inspector said owners of several shops had occupied much of the road space for commercial activities, which was resulting in traffic jams. —