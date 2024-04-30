In 3 months, 7K challans issued for wrong-lane driving in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 29

Despite continuous efforts by the authorities to educate commuters about lane driving and the imposition of fines for violations in this regard, many commuters continue to flout the norm.

As per data of the Karnal police, as many as 7,361 challans have been issued to commuters, with a fine of Rs 74,45,500, over the past three months from January to March.

Commuters’ failure to adhere to lane driving regulations not only compromises with road safety but also contributes to an increased risk of accidents. In January, the police issued 3,632 challans, amounting to Rs 36,27,000, followed by 1,189 challans totaling Rs 9,75,500 in February, and 2,540 challans worth Rs 28,43,000 in March.

Reckless overtaking by some commuters has led to inconvenience for others on the road, prompting residents to demand stringent action against such violators. “I commute on the national highway regularly, but some commuters violate traffic norms by changing lanes without giving an indication. It’s a common sight on the NH-44, so the police should take stringent steps,” said Rajiv Sharma, a local resident.

The authorities said they had initiated various campaigns to educate commuters on lane-driving etiquette, while emphasising the importance of staying within designated lanes for smoother traffic management.

Officials said they conducted regular patrolling on the National Highway-44 to monitor and penalise people driving in wrong lanes. Despite these efforts, a significant number of commuters continue to disregard rules on the highway, they said.

The authorities claimed that efforts to enhance surveillance were underway. “We check lane driving violations regularly. We make commuters aware of disciplined lane driving to instill a sense of accountability among road-users,” Sub-inspector Satpal, Traffic and Highways Police.

