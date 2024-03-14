In 4 years, thefts surged by over a third in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 13

The state has witnessed a considerable rise of over 37 per cent in the theft cases as per information collected by Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra from local authorities concerned. Over 21 per cent rise in cases of vehicle theft in the was recorded in the past four years, indicating the lethargic attitude of the police authorities towards tightening the noose around those indulging in such sort of crimes.

A total 20,657 cases of theft were registered in 2020, but the figure rose to 28,371 at the end of 2023, with an increase of 7,714 cases. However, the theft cases recorded a decline in the last year as compared to 2022. A total 29,141 cases of theft were reported in 2022 and the count was 27,011 in 2021.

“As far as district-wise registration of theft cases in 2023 is concerned, Gurugram topped the tally with 5,083 cases, followed by Faridabad with 2,436, Karnal with 1,738 and Rohtak with 1,668 cases. Besides them, Panipat registered 1,564 cases, Sonepat 1,342, Yamuna Nagar 1,412, Rewari 826, Palwal 884, Panchkula 676, Nuh 609, Mahendragarh 443, Kurukshetra 1013, Kaithal 783, Jind 913, Jhajjar 783, Jind 913, Hisar 1638, GRP 964, Fatehabad 568, Bhiwani 740, Ambala 817, Charkhi Dadri 157 and Hansi 391,” stated the information.

Similarly, the vehicle theft cases declined last year as compared to 2022. A total of 18,322 cases were registered in 2021 and 18,715 cases in 2022 but the number went down to 17,736 in 2023 with a drop of 3,100 cases.

In 2023, the highest vehicle theft cases were reported in Gurugram at 3,635, followed by Faridabad with 1,826, Rohtak 1,228 and Panipat 1,001 cases while 519 cases were reported in Ambala, 415 in Bhiwani, 384 in Fatehabad, 176 in GRP, 853 in Hisar, 500 in Jhajjar, 544 in Jind, 558 in Kaithal, 894 in Karnal, 708 in Kurukshetra, 198 in Mahendragarh, 460 in Nuh, 607 in Palwal, 357 in Panchkula, 456 in Rewari, 526 in Sirsa, 760 in Sonepat, 837 in Yamunanagar, 86 in Charkhi Dadri and 208 in Hansi.

Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar, Rohtak Anti Vehicle Theft (AVT) staff in-charge, said two wheelers were generally stolen from public places like parks and hospitals, hence special arrangements were made there to curb such crime.

“Motor bikes remain on the target of perpetrators as they can be stolen easily as compared to other vehicles. The perpetrators keep multiple keys with them while committing the crime. The old stolen vehicles are sold in parts to junk dealers while they try to sell out new ones to common man through false affidavits or papers,” he added.

The Sub-Inspector claimed a considerable decline in vehicle theft cases and rise in the percentage of recovery of vehicles had been witnessed in Rohtak district in the past months.

