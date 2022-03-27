In 6 months, 400 Bahadurgarh units found violating fire norms

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 26

Around 400 factories have been found violating the fire safety norms in Bahadurgarh town in the past six months.

All units were put on notice by the Department of Haryana Fire Services asking them to submit a no objection certificate (NOC). However, merely 10 per cent of the units approached the department, which is now gearing up to recommend action.

Sources claimed the lack of safety measures in the factories was also making the situation difficult in case of fire breaks out there. Two factories caught fire recently and the department had to press in tenders from outside to control the situation.

“Before starting its operations, every factory is required to get an NOC from our department. Thereafter, it is bound to get it renewed annually but many don’t pay any heed to it. Hence, we conduct regular inspection to find out if the fire safety norms are being followed or not in the factories,” said Rakesh Kumar, fire station officer, Bahadurgarh.

He said during inspection, around 400 such factories were found operating without an NOC in the past six months. They were served notices and asked to submit a reply, but merely 40 factories had responded so far. Since the higher authorities were authorised to take action against the erring factories hence preparations were underway to recommend it, he added.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar Divisional Fire Officer Rajender Dahiya said the industrial units were not only being made aware of the fire safety norms at regular intervals but also issued notices if they didn’t adhere to them.