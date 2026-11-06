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Home / Haryana / In 6 months, Haryana suspended 966 drug sale licenses over irregularities

In 6 months, Haryana suspended 966 drug sale licenses over irregularities

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:36 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Bhartesh Singh Thakur Tribune News Service Chandigarh, November 6 The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Department, Haryana, has suspended 966 drug sale licenses and 12 manufacturing/blood center licenses over irregularities from April to September.

During an inspection drive from April 1 to September 30, 2026, a total of 13,590 drug sale units and 423 manufacturing units were inspected. Following the detection of regulatory violations and irregularities, 966 drug sale licenses and 12 manufacturing/blood center licenses were suspended. In addition, 15 licenses were canceled completely, while five were partially canceled.

The spokesperson said that, as part of efforts to strengthen quality control, 2,389 samples were collected during the period, of which 2,189 have been tested. Of these, 11 samples were found to be substandard. The spokesperson further said that the Department initiated prosecution in 64 cases against those found violating the prescribed regulations.

Meanwhile, 15 cases pending before various courts were disposed of, resulting in convictions in eight cases and acquittals in seven. At present, 462 cases remain pending before the courts. In addition, 376 joint raids were conducted by police and FDA officials, leading to the registration of two First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and four FIRs under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

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Highlighting major enforcement actions, the spokesperson said that in April 2026, an FDA team seized counterfeit Mounjaro injections, used for weight management and diabetes treatment, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh. Similarly, in July 2026, the FDA team in Gurugram busted an interstate racket involved in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit Telma-AM, a medicine used to treat high blood pressure.

In another significant operation on July 28, 2026, the FDA team in Faridabad, acting on a complaint, seized a large consignment of counterfeit propylene glycol. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao assured that the State Government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against unscrupulous elements who endanger public health. She asserted that no compromise would be made on the quality of medicines available in the market.

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