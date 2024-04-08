In a first, 5 FIRs for violating lane driving rules

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 7

Acting tough on those violating lane driving rules, the district traffic police have started taking legal action against them. For the first time in the district, the traffic police have registered five FIRs in connection with the same number of lane driving rule violations.

Besides, the traffic police have issued 1,865 challans for the violation between January 1 and April 6.

Earlier, the traffic police were issuing challans to the drivers of heavy or commercial vehicles for violating lane driving rules on highways.

But, now they have initiated registering FIRs against the violators.

On Saturday, traffic police teams carried out a checking drive on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur national highway. During the drive, the police found the drivers of five commercial vehicles repeatedly violating lane driving rules.

Rampal Sharma, incharge, traffic police of Yamunanagar district, said during checking, the drivers of five commercial vehicles were found driving in a zig-zag pattern on the highway.

“For the first time, we have registered five FIRs against the drivers for lane driving rule violations at the Sadar police station, Farakpur police station and Chhappar police station. They were booked for repeatedly violating lane driving rules on the highway,” said Rampal Sharma.

He said the move will help ensure better traffic management. “If drivers of commercial vehicles follow lane driving rules, it helps not only decongest the highways, but also curb road accidents,” he added.

Chamkaur Singh, Public Relations Officer of the district police, said the traffic police are also issuing challans to the drivers of commercial vehicles for violating lane driving rules.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar