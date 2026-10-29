In a first, Air Force, Navy, ISRO to showcase equipment at Kurukshetra Gita Mahotsav

The Air Force, the Navy and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will participate in an exhibition at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, scheduled to be held from December 5 to 25. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will also participate in the event.

An official said the armed forces and ISRO would display their equipment. Each of these organisations has sought 4,000 square feet of space.

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West Bengal and Delhi will participate as partner states in this year's celebrations.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the plans while chairing the 83rd meeting of the Governing Body of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), along with Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh.

A crafts fair featuring renowned artisans from across the world and a Gita book fair will also be organised.

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The celebrations will feature religious, spiritual and cultural programmes, including Bhagwat Katha, Gita conferences and an exhibition marking 60 years of Haryana's formation. An awareness campaign will begin on December 2, covering 182 pilgrimage sites in the 48-kos region, followed by a procession from Pipli on December 4.

Programmes for academicians and activities aimed at instilling values and building strong character among young people will also be organised.

The Governor appreciated the arrangements made during last year's International Gita Mahotsav and called for further improvements to enhance the experience of devotees and tourists. He stressed the need to improve connectivity, expand bus services and ensure better access to the festival grounds.

Celebrations will also be held at the district level from December 18 to 20. Gita recitation programmes will be organised in temples in every village of Haryana, while students from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country will be encouraged to participate.

Saini announced plans to construct a 90-room guest house on 6.5 acres near Brahma Sarovar at a cost of Rs 120 crore. A Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Gate will be built at Purushottampura, while the ancient Draupadi Koop will be renovated in accordance with the Archaeology Department's recommendations.

Brahma Sarovar will be beautified with peacock-feather-shaped lights and tiles, while an entrance gate and a Gita Pillar will be constructed at Jyotisar.

A master plan for Saraswati Tirth at Pehowa has been prepared, including a parikrama route spanning more than two kilometres. Eleven roundabouts in Kurukshetra will be renovated and beautified, with tenders already issued. Another 12 sites are being surveyed, which will bring the total number of pilgrimage sites under the Board to 194.

Reviewing pending development projects, the Chief Minister directed the formation of a joint committee comprising the Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner and his Officer on Special Duty, B B Bharti, to audit the works and submit a report. He said strict action would be taken against those found responsible for irregularities.

Saini said development works would henceforth be undertaken directly by the KDB rather than through various departments.

He also directed the Board to conduct a month-long cleanliness drive before the celebrations, install cleanliness boxes at various locations and establish a dedicated sanitation force. He called for improved transport and traffic arrangements, daily spiritual activities at pilgrimage sites and quarterly KDB meetings to monitor development works.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also launched the Digital Heritage App and the Kurukshetra Sarathi Mobile App.

KDB Member Secretary Amit Agrawal briefed the meeting on preparations to make the festival more attractive and improve facilities for devotees and tourists.

MP Naveen Jindal, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, MLA Ashok Arora, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and senior officers attended the meeting.