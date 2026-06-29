In a first, Haryana constitutes Administrative, Executive sports panels to strengthen coordination across departments

To bring about “synergy and coordination” among the various departments involved in promoting sports, the Haryana government has notified a State Sports Administrative Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, and a State Sports Executive Committee, headed by the Administrative Secretary of the Sports Department.

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It is the first time such committees have been formed in the state involving several departments.

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“These committees will provide an institutional framework to improve coordination and governance in the sports sector,” said the Principal Secretary, Sports Department.

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In the State Sports Administrative Committee, the Administrative Secretary of the Sports Department will be Member Secretary.

Administrative Secretaries from Departments including School Education, Higher Education, Development and Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Town and Country Planning, Health and Women and Child Development will be the members.

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As per the notification dated June 26, the Committee will provide “overall vision, policy direction and strategic leadership for promotion and development of sports in the state.” It will ensure “inter-departmental convergence and institutional coordination among all Departments.”

The Committee will also guide state policy on talent development, athlete pathways, coaching standards, sports science, incentives and excellence systems.

The State Sports Administrative Committee will meet once a year.

State Sports Executive Committee

The State Sports Executive Committee will have Heads of Departments as members, including those of Education, Development and Panchayats, Youth and Empowerment, Health, Women and Child Development, and Engineer-in-Chief of PWD (B&R) and Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

This Committee will function as the implementation, execution, and coordination arm of the State Sports Administrative Committee. It will “prepare and implement annual, quarterly, and activity-based action plans for execution of approved sports policies, schemes, and programmes across various departments.” It will also “coordinate maintenance, repair, upgradation, scheduling, and optimal day-to-day utilization of sports infrastructure under various departments and agencies.”

To coordinate organisation of tournaments, competitions, training camps, and mass participation programmes, including implementation of the Sports Calendar pertaining to various departments, will also be the function of this committee.

The State Sports Executive Committee will hold a meeting at least once a quarter and submit its proceedings to the Chairman of the State Sports Administrative Committee-cum-Chief Secretary.

The Sports Department will develop a State Sports Portal as the nodal digital platform. All Departments will upload details of sports assets, infrastructure, tournaments, coaches, equipment, sportspersons and achievements on the portal.

Also, all departments will ensure periodic safety inspection of sports infrastructure, at least once every six months.

A safety certificate, jointly signed by the concerned technical wing and the concerned in-charge, will be uploaded on the portal.