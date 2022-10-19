 In a first, Punjab and Haryana HC awards Rs 1 lakh costs to judicial officer : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 18

In an exceptional order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the payment of Rs 1 lakh costs to a judicial officer while asserting that he had to face litigation for six years after becoming a victim of intentional concealment of facts by an accused.

Needless litigation

The respondent-officer is facing contempt proceedings for the last six years and had to engage a counsel and to bear the litigation expenses, without any fault and on account of the deliberate concealment of facts by the accused. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, Punjab & Haryana HC

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also dropped contempt proceedings initiated against the respondent-judicial officer, Yogesh Chaudhary, after expunging the adverse remarks/strictures passed by another Bench.

“Considering the fact that the respondent-Judge is maintaining good service record and has become a victim of the deliberate concealment of facts by accused and had to face the litigation for six years and had to pay the litigation expenses, it is directed that the District Legal Services Authority, Rewari, will pay Rs 1 lakh costs to the respondent — the then Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rewari, towards the litigation expenses,” Justice Sangwan observed.

The matter has its genesis in an FIR registered in May 2007 for cheating and other offences against the accused on the allegations of fabricating the gift deed of a house. The High Court on his plea stayed the passing of the final judgment by the trial court till further orders. The Bench, hearing the matter then, observed the trial Court, in spite of stay orders, pronounced its judgment.

Justice Sangwan asserted that the opportunity of hearing was not granted to the respondent-officer before the suo motu action. Straightway some adverse remarks were passed while initiating the proceedings. Prior to the order dated February 19, 2016, a contempt petition filed by the accused, also alleging disobedience of the court order, was dismissed with Rs 10, 000 costs. An SLP against the order also dismissed.

Justice Sangwan asserted that the officer could have referred to the dismissal of the contempt proceedings initiated by the accused had a show-cause notice been issued or opportunity of hearing granted. It could have avoided unnecessarily suo motu action. Moreover, adverse remarks without the opportunity of the hearing were liable to be quashed in light of a Supreme Court judgment.

Referring to a fact-finding report by Registrar (Judicial), Justice Sangwan took note of the time-lapse in the delivery of the order and its non-uploading on the High Court website before observing that the officer had every reason to believe the non-extension of the stay as the accused, at no point of time, filed an affidavit on the extension of stay.

“Nothing has come on record that the respondent, in any manner, is prejudiced against the accused and rather has acted in accordance with law and has conducted the trial by adopting a due procedure of law. Therefore, in the absence of any mala fide, the initiation of the contempt proceedings is not justified,” Justice Sangwan added.

