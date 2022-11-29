In a shambles for 3 yrs, repair of Ballabgarh-Sohna road begins

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 28

The repair work of a 3-km stretch on the Ballabgarh-Sohna highway has finally begun after a delay of two-and-half years. The road between Gonchhi drain and the toll plaza on the outskirts of the city was in shamble for the past over three years.

The authorities concerned claimed that the work would be completed by next month. The sources in the Public Work Department (PWD) said, “The demand for repairing the road were first raised in 2018-19 as it was in poor condition. The road was further damaged after civic body dug it up for a sewerage project.”

The matter was soon taken up by MLA from NIT Assembly segment Neeraj Sharma in the state Vidhan Sabha. He had also demanded to halt toll collection from the vehicles plying on the road until till it was repaired.

Officials in the PWD said the work couldn’t be taken up due to some hurdles such as Covid and delay in release of funds by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. The funds were released by the MCF a year ago.

“Although Rs 1.20 crore were transferred by the civic body about 12 months ago, the work could not be taken up due to technical factors till last month,” an official said. Some portion of the road had already been repaired, the remaining work would be completed in next one month, he added.

A city resident, Umesh Kumar, said although the road was in shamble, toll had been collected from the vehicles for past three years. “Travelling on this stretch is a nightmare due to the slush and potholes,” he said.