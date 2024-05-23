In Ambala, Congress shows united face

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 22

While there have been reports of factionalism and lack of support to Congress candidates from different parts of Haryana, Congress workers and leaders have managed to put up a united face in Ambala.

Leaders and workers of both, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former MP Kumari Selja, groups have been actively campaigning for party candidate Varun Chaudhry. The party leaders can be seen holding door-to-door campaigning and public meetings to garner support for the party candidate.

However, the situation was not so cordial last year when All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinator Shabir Khan Pathan had reached Ambala to take feedback for the selection of district and block-level office bearers.

However, after the name of the candidate was announced, both groups responded well and started campaigning. A senior Congress leader said, “Varun is supported by both the leaders. After former MP Kumari Selja moved to Sirsa, though initially Varun was not interested in contesting the Lok Sabha poll, he was asked by the party high command to contest on the request of party workers. He enjoys a good reputation among senior leaders and the public. Since he was fielded on the party workers’ demand, the leaders and party workers feel that it is their responsibility to ensure he wins.”

Another Congress leader said, “The Assembly elections are due after the Lok Sabha election, and while campaigning for Varun, the Assembly ticket aspirants have been using this opportunity to prepare a ground for themselves too. There is a feeling among the party workers that the Congress is going to form the next government in Haryana and they don’t want to miss the opportunity. People who work for the party with dedication are rewarded.”

Meanwhile, Himmat Singh, a Congress leader in Ambala City, said, “The party workers wanted Varun Chaudhry to contest because of his acceptance and image in the public. He has strongly raised the issues of his constituency in the Assembly”.

