In Ambala, Sec 144 imposed to restrict cattle movement

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 20

Following the rising cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD), the administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC on the movement of animals to and fro from Ambala district.

It has also prohibited animal fairs and cattle markets in the district, and nakas will be established on the borders to stop the movement of all vehicles carrying animals to and fro from the district.

In the past two weeks, the district has witnessed a spurt in the number of LSD cases from 300 to 3,656.

As per Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh, the orders have come into force with immediate effect and will continue till further orders. Directions have been issued for fogging and sanitation in the gaushalas. It has also been directed to bury the carcasses in eight to 10-ft-deep pits even if the cause of death was natural. It has also been directed not to remove the skin of the dead animals.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Deputy Director Dr Prem Singh said: “So far, 3,656 cases have been reported, of which 1,456 cattle have recovered. There is no death due to the LSD in the district. We have received 5,000 doses, while 20,000 more have been sought. As many as 37 teams have been deployed in the field to keep a check on the situation and help the cattle owners.” —TNS

Curbs in Jhajjar too

The administration has restricted the ferrying of animals to and fro from Jhajjar district due to the LSD outbreak. It has also banned cattle fairs and taking ill animals to the village pond with immediate effect. “Vaccination and fogging drives are also on,” said Capt Shakti Singh, DC.