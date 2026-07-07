In Ambala’s Saha, SEVA Dhaam opens free physiotherapy centre for women

SEVA Dhaam Ashram, operated by SEVA Trust UK (India), has dedicated a free, state-of-the-art physiotherapy centre for women to the community at Saha village in Ambala.

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The centre has been established to promote women’s health and empowerment by providing modern, high-quality and completely free physiotherapy services. It aims to ensure that women, particularly those from rural and economically weaker sections, have access to expert physiotherapy care and specialised treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Aggarwal, director of Altruist Technologies, said the progress of any society depends on the health and empowerment of its women. He observed that many women continue to suffer from prolonged physical ailments because of financial constraints, lack of awareness and limited access to specialised healthcare services.

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He expressed confidence that the centre would play a significant role in relieving pain, improving health and enhancing the quality of life of thousands of women across the region. Naresh Mittal, chairman of SEVA Trust UK (India), said SEVA Dhaam Ashram is being developed with the vision of providing selfless service to the underprivileged and needy sections of society.

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He said the dedicated physiotherapy centre for women would prove to be a major relief for those who are unable to afford regular treatment because of financial hardship. Neglecting women’s health affects not only families but society as a whole. Therefore, providing quality, dignified and accessible healthcare services to women remains one of the foremost priorities of SEVA Trust UK, he added.

Mittal said the centre is equipped with modern physiotherapy equipment and will provide treatment under the supervision of qualified physiotherapists.