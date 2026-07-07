DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / In Ambala’s Saha, SEVA Dhaam opens free physiotherapy centre for women

In Ambala’s Saha, SEVA Dhaam opens free physiotherapy centre for women

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:34 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A physiotherapy centre for women being inaugurated in Ambala.
Advertisement

SEVA Dhaam Ashram, operated by SEVA Trust UK (India), has dedicated a free, state-of-the-art physiotherapy centre for women to the community at Saha village in Ambala.

Advertisement

The centre has been established to promote women’s health and empowerment by providing modern, high-quality and completely free physiotherapy services. It aims to ensure that women, particularly those from rural and economically weaker sections, have access to expert physiotherapy care and specialised treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Aggarwal, director of Altruist Technologies, said the progress of any society depends on the health and empowerment of its women. He observed that many women continue to suffer from prolonged physical ailments because of financial constraints, lack of awareness and limited access to specialised healthcare services.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence that the centre would play a significant role in relieving pain, improving health and enhancing the quality of life of thousands of women across the region. Naresh Mittal, chairman of SEVA Trust UK (India), said SEVA Dhaam Ashram is being developed with the vision of providing selfless service to the underprivileged and needy sections of society.

Advertisement

He said the dedicated physiotherapy centre for women would prove to be a major relief for those who are unable to afford regular treatment because of financial hardship. Neglecting women’s health affects not only families but society as a whole. Therefore, providing quality, dignified and accessible healthcare services to women remains one of the foremost priorities of SEVA Trust UK, he added.

Mittal said the centre is equipped with modern physiotherapy equipment and will provide treatment under the supervision of qualified physiotherapists.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts