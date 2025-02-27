DT
In Assandh, Panwar, MLA Rana take out roadshow for BJP nominee Sunita Ardana

In Assandh, Panwar, MLA Rana take out roadshow for BJP nominee Sunita Ardana

Pushes for triple-engine government
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:05 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister Haryana Krishan Lal Panwar takes out roadshow in favour of party's Assandh mayoral candidate on Wednesday.
Haryana Cabinet Minister of Panchayats & Development, Mines & Geology Krishan Lal Panwar exhorted people to elect BJP candidate Sunita Ardana, who was contesting the Assandh MC chairperson bypoll. He was leading a roadshow with Assandh MLA Yoginder Rana and party’s candidate Ardana, in which a large number of people participated.

Panwar asserted that the BJP would secure a decisive victory in the Assandh municipal byelection. "Once again, the lotus will bloom in the Assandh MC elections and the BJP will win. Every citizen today is satisfied with the BJP's policies and is confident that the party will win with a record margin in this election," he said.

Panwar further emphasised that there was no disparity between the promises and actions of the state government. "At present, Haryana is being governed by a double-engine government, and after this municipal election, a triple-engine government will be operational in Assandh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal, developmental projects are progressing rapidly. Just as the people of Assandh have supported the BJP in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, they will extend the same support in the municipal byelection as well."

MLA Yoginder Rana echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The people of Assandh are my family, and I am well aware of their concerns. A triple-engine government will resolve these issues with greater speed and efficiency."

“The victory in the municipal elections will be a result of your collective efforts. The BJP has consistently secured a majority in the state, creating history. This government has been given a third consecutive term, which is a matter of pride for the party. The impact of this mandate is being felt far and wide,” he added.

Rana assured the residents of Assandh that all pending development projects would be expedited. "The BJP government has provided employment opportunities to the youth purely based on merit, eliminating ‘parchi and kharchi’ (bribes or favouritism). I urge everyone to vote in large numbers and ensure a decisive victory for BJP candidate Sunita Aradana, paving the way for a triple-engine government that will accelerate Assandh's development."

