In bitter cold, Sirsa district police bring warmth to the homeless

As cold tightens its grip, the Sirsa police have stepped beyond law enforcement to bring relief and comfort to the people who have little protection from the freezing nights.

Under a social welfare effort linked to Haryana’s “Operation Hotspot Domination” campaign, the Sirsa police have so far helped more than 1,000 needy and homeless people this winter, police officials said.

On Sunday night, teams led by Civil Lines police station chief Inspector Pradeep Kumar and Ellenabad police station chief Sub-Inspector Pragat Singh visited slum areas in Sirsa city and Ellenabad. The police distributed blankets and clothes to children, women and the elderly living in makeshift shelters.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said the initiative aimed at ensuring that no one felt helpless during the harsh winter season. “Cold does not distinguish between rich and poor. It affects everyone equally,” he said, adding that police teams are making continuous efforts to reach out to those most in need.

Saharan said the campaign hadalready provided assistance to 1,077 vulnerable people across the district. He said the relief work had brought visible happiness and relief to poor and homeless families struggling to survive the cold nights.

Alongside humanitarian work, the police are also intensifying action against drug traffickers, illegal sale of medical drugs and other suspected criminals under the same campaign, Saharan said.

“At night, while strict action is taken against crime, our teams are also becoming a ray of hope for those people shivering in the cold,” he added.

The police chief appealed to youth clubs, village panchayats, urban committees, social organisations and the general public to come forward and help distribute winter clothing, saying collective efforts were needed to ensure no one suffered because of the cold.