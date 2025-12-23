DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / In bitter cold, Sirsa district police bring warmth to the homeless

In bitter cold, Sirsa district police bring warmth to the homeless

'Operation Hotspot Domination'

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:20 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials distribute blankets to the needy in Sirsa.
Advertisement

As cold tightens its grip, the Sirsa police have stepped beyond law enforcement to bring relief and comfort to the people who have little protection from the freezing nights.

Advertisement

Under a social welfare effort linked to Haryana’s “Operation Hotspot Domination” campaign, the Sirsa police have so far helped more than 1,000 needy and homeless people this winter, police officials said.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, teams led by Civil Lines police station chief Inspector Pradeep Kumar and Ellenabad police station chief Sub-Inspector Pragat Singh visited slum areas in Sirsa city and Ellenabad. The police distributed blankets and clothes to children, women and the elderly living in makeshift shelters.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said the initiative aimed at ensuring that no one felt helpless during the harsh winter season. “Cold does not distinguish between rich and poor. It affects everyone equally,” he said, adding that police teams are making continuous efforts to reach out to those most in need.

Saharan said the campaign hadalready provided assistance to 1,077 vulnerable people across the district. He said the relief work had brought visible happiness and relief to poor and homeless families struggling to survive the cold nights.

Advertisement

Alongside humanitarian work, the police are also intensifying action against drug traffickers, illegal sale of medical drugs and other suspected criminals under the same campaign, Saharan said.

“At night, while strict action is taken against crime, our teams are also becoming a ray of hope for those people shivering in the cold,” he added.

The police chief appealed to youth clubs, village panchayats, urban committees, social organisations and the general public to come forward and help distribute winter clothing, saying collective efforts were needed to ensure no one suffered because of the cold.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts