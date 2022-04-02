In Class XII exam, five cheating cases detected

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 1

Flying squads detected five cases of use of unfair means and copying in the examination for the Punjabi subject for the senior secondary class being conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana, in the state today.

The board has also detected 254 cases of use of unfair means in the examination for the paper of Social Science for matriculation held yesterday.

The Board’s Vice-President VP Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of the examination centres of Sirsa where three cases of unfair means were registered. Two more cases of using unfair means were registered by other officials in the state. —