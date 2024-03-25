In Faridabad, 21% voters below 30 years of age

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 24

Around 21 per cent of voters in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency are aged less than 30 years. A total of 4,94,998 voters aged between 18 and 29 years will be eligible to cast their vote in this election.

The total number of voters in the constituency is 23,81,671 voters, according to the department concerned. The details of the percentage of voters in age brackets ranging from 30 and 79 years is yet to be disclosed.

A dissection of the voters’ profile reveals that the number of young voters aged up to 29 years has been 20.78 per cent of the total voter strength in the constituency. This includes around 33,837 first-time voters (aged between 18 and 19) and about 4,61,161 voters who are in the age group of 20 to 29 years, according to the officials of the Election Department.

The percentage of such voters has however registered a decline in comparison to the figures in last elections of 2019, when the percentage of young voters (18-29 years) had been 24.36 per cent of the total strength, it is reported.

The number of electors who are aged 80 years and above is 43,856, which comes to only 1.84 per cent of the total strength of the electors. Besides them, around 714 persons who are listed in the voters list of the segment are aged above 100 years, according to the details.

The Elector Population (EP) ratio is around 602 for every 1,000 residents in the area, according to the officials concerned. The EP ratio is calculated by dividing the number of registered voters in a particular area or constituency by the total population of that area.

The gender ratio of the voters is around 848. It means that the number of female voters is less than the male counterparts. This ratio was 812 in the last elections. Interestingly it has been a bit higher at 864 in Palwal against 832 in Faridabad district. While the number of third gender voters has also gone up to 115 from 48 in 2019, the number of Service voters has also risen to 6,321 by around 4.27 per cent, according to the department.

The constituency comprises nine Assembly segments of these two districts. While six Assembly segments of Faridabad, NIT, Badkhal, Tigaon, Ballabgarh and Prithla fall in Faridabad district, three Assembly segments of Palwal, Hodal and Hathin are in Palwal district.

