In Faridabad for wedding, Meerut man murdered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

A 25-year-old man from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh who had come to Faridabad to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law’s son at Mawai village was strangled to death by an unknown person, the police said on Saturday. His body was found at a vacant plot of the HSVP in Sector 12.

The deceased has been identified as Kiyaru. He had been missing since Friday morning and his body was found in the evening.

A towel was found wrapped around the victim’s neck, the police said, adding tyre marks of a vehicle were also present on the spot. The police suspect that the man was strangulated at another place and his body was brought to Sector 12 on a three-wheeler and dumped there.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. DCP (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra said, “All crime branches have started the probe and are exploring the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby.”