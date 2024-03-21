Gurugram: In first week, wrong-side driving, overspeeding top list of violations

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, March 20
Traffic rules are being violated by motorists on the recently opened Dwarka Expressway, which is evident from the challans issued by the Gurugram traffic police. According to information, the traffic police issued more than 400 challans in the past one week.
According to the police, a total of 410 challans were issued to the violators on Dwarka Expressway from March 12 to 19.
Of the total challans, 258 were issued for wrong-side driving, while 32 for overspeeding. On an average, more than 58 challans were issued per day on Dwarka Expressway in the past one week.
DCP, Traffic, Virender Vij said six types of vehicles — two-wheelers, tractors-trolleys, auto-rickshaws, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, quadricycles, and non-motorised vehicles — were prohibited on the expressway.
“Drivers should ensure that they do not ply these six types of vehicles on Dwarka Expressway. Keeping in mind the safety of people on the expressway and to crack down on overspeeding vehicles, an interceptor machine has been installed on the expressway, which will help keep a check on overspeeding vehicles. Challans are also being issued for violating rules on the expressway,” said DCP Vij.
A senior traffic police officer said there was a risk of accidents due to vehicles coming from the wrong side. Taking cognisance of this, five zonal officers are deployed and orders have been given to keep a vigil and issue challans to motorists driving on the wrong side.
“To make travel safe on the expressway, NHAI marshals have also been deployed round the clock for assistance at all entry and exit points in consultation with the NHAI. The marshals have been deployed so that passengers and drivers do not face any inconvenience,” added DCP Vij.
Zonal officers on duty
