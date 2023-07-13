In Gurugram, 2,000 cops deployed for kanwar yatra

Our Correspondent

Gurugram/Faridabad, July 12

The Gurugram and Faridabad police have made extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth passage for devotees who will participate in kanwar yatra. Gurugram DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal has taken stock of the arrangements and given instructions to ensure a safe yatra.

Similar police arrangements have also been made in Faridabad. DCP Pooja Vashisth took stock of the route and directed the traffic personnel against any snarl-up in the area during the kanwar yatra.

In Gurugram, over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, so that kanwariyas do not impede the traffic movement during the yatra.

DCP Aggarwal directed all SHOs to deploy the maximum police force during the kanwar yatra. They would need to ensure special security arrangements and the deployment of adequate police force at communally sensitive, accident-prone and crime-sensitive areas in their jurisdiction.

Also, all SHOs will ensure regular checking and patrolling on identified routes by deploying enough PCR vans and riders. Special security arrangements would be made for women kanwariyas.

Some of the kanwar yatris usually play loud music on vehicles therefore, the police would interact with them, motivating them to travel in an orderly manner.

The SHOs will keep a strict vigil on yatris against carrying any weapon along. All kanwar camps would be located at a reasonable distance from the main road and CCTV cameras would be installed in their vicinity. The police personnel will wear reflective jackets on duty at night. “Action as per law would also be taken against suspicious individuals,” said DCP Aggarwal.

Spl security for women kanwariyas

Special security arrangements will be made for women kanwariyas

All kanwar camps will be located at a reasonable distance from the main road

SHOs will ensure regular checking and patrolling on identified routes

#Faridabad #Gurugram