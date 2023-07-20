In Gurugram, 9.2K traffic challans in 6 months, but little impact

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 19

Even the issuance of thousands of challans has not been able to deter the wrong-side drivers, who continue to jeopardise the lives of commuters in Gurugram.

The traffic police issued 50 challans per day in June. In the past six months, more than 9,247 erring motorists have been fined. The figure pertaining to the last year is 50,000. This is despite increasing the fine 10 times.

This menace is common mostly at 38 locations in the district where motorists are habitual of taking shortcuts to avoid traffic jams. As per the official data of the traffic police, wrong-side driving is witnessed mostly at Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata road, Om Nagar road, Sectors 56 and 29, Huda City Centre flyover, Basai flyover, Signature Tower Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Golf Course road, IFFCO Chowk, Galleria market road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Islampur, Badshahpur, court road, Shivaji Nagar road and Bhondsi among others.

In August last year, in a bid to crack down on the wrong side driving, the Gurugram traffic police had increased the amount of fine up to Rs 5,500. Earlier, the city traffic police used to charge Rs 500 for this violation.

“Everyone knows that the wrong-side driving is dangerous, but commuters resort to such a practice to avoid traffic jams and also to avoid taking long routes for taking a U-turn due to no proper cut,” said Rajesh Goyal, a trader.

Most violators are in the old city where traffic volume has been increasing while the roads are old and not enough wide. People take shortcuts even on the highway and drive in the wrong direction which, resulting in mishaps.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said that to curb the menace of wrong-way driving, the police conducted special campaigns from time to time and issued challans. "Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules. We have issued 1,482 challans in June.” he added.

No end to accidents due to violations

January: A police vehicle coming in the wrong direction collided with a car near Ghata on Gurugram-Faridabad road, killing a girl

April: Three policemen injured after a tractor-tanker collided with a vehicle in the convoy of Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar

A cab driver hit the car of ACP (Traffic). Cops had a narrow escape

May: On Sohna highway, a car crushed a man riding a scooty

July: A 7-yr-old killed, father & brother critically hurt in Palam Vihar

