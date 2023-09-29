In Gurugram, no more honking near 10 hospitals

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 28

Residents will no longer be troubled by the din of horns blaring in areas around 10 hospitals in Gurugram that have been declared no-honking zones. The areas around Medanta, Cloud Nine, Park Hospital, CK Birla Hospital, Artemis, Fortis, Max, Paras, Aryan and Sheetla hospitals were declared no-honking zones during a meeting of the Road Safety Committee yesterday. The administration will coordinate with the traffic police to ensure the success of the move.

“Honking is one of the major traffic vices, and many areas constantly suffer from it. On its way to becoming cosmopolitan, we wish to make Gurugram honking-free. We are starting with hospitals. From this week on, the 10 areas will become honking-free. We will then rid more areas of honking,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

He added that a committee comprising the Traffic ACP and the Estate Officer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority was formed under the chairmanship of the ADC to improve the traffic arrangements near the Millennium City Centre metro station in Gurugram.

#Gurugram