In Hansi, minor forced to marry her rapist

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

The police have registered a case against a Sub-inspector (SI) of the Hansi police and the victim’s husband on the charges of forcing a minor rape victim to get married to the alleged rapist in Hansi town of the district.

The Hansi police have registered a case under Sections of rape under the IPC and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 against the SI, the victim’s husband and some other family members on the husband’s side and started investigation.

Police sources said that a woman lodged a complaint with the police that she and her four children, including two girls, were residing at a rented accommodation in 2020. She alleged that her daughter was raped by the son of the landlord on the night of April 22, 2020.

The SI visited the house and assured of strict action against the accused. However, she alleged that after some time, the SI suggested to make the victim marry the rapist and asked the complainant not to push for registration of rape case against the accused.

She further said that after some time, her daughter’s husband started harassing the girl and she was even forced to have relations with his elder brother.

But she approached the Hansi Superintendent of Police (SP) after which the police registered a case against SI Karamvir and the husband of the rape

victim besides three other family members on the husband’s side.