In Haryana, 496 farm fire cases in 5 days

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 20

After witnessing fewer cases of stubble-burning in the first fortnight of this month, Haryana has recorded a sudden increase in farm fire cases. As many as 496 cases have been reported in the past five days across the state, nearly 74 per cent of the total 664 cases reported till Thursday.

Haryana witnessed 78 cases on Thursday, 122 on Wednesday and 134 on Tuesday, the highest so far this season. Besides, 86 cases were reported on Monday and 76 on Sunday, according to data of the Haryana Space Application Centre. However, the authorities claimed that the cases this year were 46 per cent less in comparison to the corresponding period last year when the state had recorded 1,237 cases.

Kaithal is on top with 183 cases, followed by Kurukshetra (139), Karnal (117), Jind (55), Fatehabad (56), Ambala (38), Yamunanagar (34), Panipat (12), Hisar (10), Sirsa (seven), Sonepat (seven), Palwal (five) and Faridabad (one). Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal suspended 14 nambardars for not reporting fire farms in three villages on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav pulled up officials and directed them to keep a vigil in their areas or be ready to face action.

#karnal