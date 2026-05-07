In Haryana, Rs 500 fine/truck daily over slow lifting of wheat from mandis

As slow lifting of the procured wheat stock has led to space crunch in grain markets, the state government has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 500 per truck daily on transporters.

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Mukesh Kumar, District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC), Karnal, said, “The government cannot allow delay in lifting process. Farmers must not suffer because of the negligence of others. The penalty clause is already part of the procurement policy, which will be enforced strictly.”

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He clarified that the penalty amount will be deducted directly from the bills of transporters. A detailed report on lifting will also be reflected on e-Kharid portal, ensuring transparency and accountability. Procurement agencies have already begun shortlisting transporters to streamline the process.

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“The fine will be calculated at Rs 500 per truck daily if the delay is on part of the transporter. This measure is meant to ensure smooth functioning of procurement operations,” he said, adding that if a transporter had 20 scheduled vehicles for a grain market for a day but provided only 10, then penalty will be imposed on remaining 10 vehicles.

A total of 84.15 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived in grain markets across Haryana. Of this, 82.53 lakh MT has been procured, while 67.62 lakh MT has been lifted. The remaining stock continues to lie in mandis, raising concerns about storage and quality. The government has already transferred Rs 16,424.98 crore to farmers’ accounts for the procured wheat.

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The DFSC said such a step would help in accelerating lifting operations and reduce congestion in grain markets. Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), said, “The move will result in timely disbursement of payments to farmers.”