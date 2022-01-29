In Haryana, mere 4.3% clear TGT eligibility test

Hisar, January 28
A mere 4.3 per cent of the candidates have been able to clear the level-2 (trained graduate teacher or TGT) of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) conducted by the state Board of School Education, Bhiwani.
The Board conducted the eligibility test on December 18 and 19 in three phases and its results were declared today. Those clearing the test will be issued HTET certificate, which is mandatory for applying for teaching jobs in government schools. The certificate is valid for seven years.
Board Chairman Jagbir Singh said level-1 (primary teacher) pass percentage was 13.7 and it was 14.52 for level-3 (post-graduate teacher or PGT). Sixtysix cases of unfair means were detected.
