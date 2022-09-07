In Hisar, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann flag off AAP campaign to make India No 1

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 7

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal flagged off his Make India No 1 campaign here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said the Haryana government had closed 700 government schools in the past few years, which is a dangerous trend. He said 18 crore students are enrolled in government schools in the country.

Kejriwal said, “Despite being rich in natural resources, India is lagging behind. We want to make India No 1.”

He said, “The SYL is an important issue and dirty politics was played on it. We should not fight each other. I appeal to the Prime minister to find a solution. If he is unable to get one I am ready to give my suggestion.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who was also present, said he had no hesitation in meeting the Haryana Chief Minister on the issue. But the Centre should find a solution as both states are facing a water-shortage.”

Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore the old-age pension scheme.

He claimed that Kuldeep Bishnoi had recently joined the BJP to get his cases sorted.