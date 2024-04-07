In Hisar, traders protest police ‘inaction’ over extortion threats

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 6

Activists of the Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal staged a dharna near the chemist store where two motorcycle-borne assailants had opened fire and demanded Rs 20 lakh, at Sector 21 in Hisar town today.

The association had served two days’ ultimatum to the police on April 4 to arrest the accused involved in the crime. The state president of the association, Bajrang Das Garg, led the protesting traders and shopkeepers who alleged police inaction in the case. Garg said there was a strong resentment among their community across the state over the growing incidents of crime against them.

Garg said the police had not been able to arrest the criminals who demanded Rs 20 lakh from the medical store owner Sachin Bansal on April 2. One of the two accused opened fire outside the chemist store and handed over a hand-written slip containing the demand of Rs 20 lakh.

He alleged that in a recent incident in which criminals broke the shutter of a mobile shop and stole mobiles and cash worth Rs 70 lakh, the police had not been able to recover the cash and stolen goods from the accused.

“If the government does not take steps to curb crime, the Vyapar Mandal Haryana will take a decision on giving a bandh call and will take to streets to register its protest,” he said. A number of traders and leaders from opposition parties also attended the dharna.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar