In Karnal, 3 naib tehsildars working against 8 posts

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 10

The Revenue Department in the district is struggling with an acute shortage of tehsildars, naib tehsildars and patwaris, hampering revenue-related work of people.

Four out of five posts of tehsildar are vacant, while three naib tehsildars are working against eight posts, as two naib tehsildars have been on leave for the past three to six months, as per information gathered by The Tribune.

Due to the shortage, the existing officers are overburdened. A regular tehsildar of Nilokheri tehsil has been given an additional charge of Karnal, Indri, Gharaunda, and Assandh tehsils. A naib tehsildar posted at Nilokheri tehsil has been on leave since September last year.

An Assandh naib tehsildar has been given additional charge of Indri and Karnal tehsils, while a naib tehsildar of Nigdhu has been assigned the additional charge of Nissing and Gharaunda thesils. A naib tehsildar posted at Ballah is also looking after the charge of naib tehsildar (surplus).

Surprisingly, both posts of regular tehsildar, as well as naib tehsildar at Karnal tehsil, have been vacant since March 2022 and September last year, respectively, while Indri tehsil is without regular tehsildar and naib tehsildar since January 21, 2022, and December 2021, respectively, an official added.

The post of tehsildar at Gharaunda tehsil has been lying vacant since September last year, while the naib tehsildar has been on leave since February this year.

The district has 153 patwar circles for 436 villages. As many as 153 posts of patwari are sanctioned, but 100 are vacant.

As a result, residents have to suffer as their work is getting delayed, owing to the shortage of officials. “We make frequent visits to the office of tehsildar and naib tehsildar but the non-availability of officials is coming in the way of getting our work done on time,” said Amit Kumar, a local resident.

Shamsher Singh Gogi, Congress MLA, Assandh, said though additional charges had been given to other officials to run the affairs of offices where posts were lying vacant, it had not been helpful and was disrupting work in both offices.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said all the posts would be filled soon. “We have taken up the issue with the higher authorities and soon these posts will be filled. Additional charges have been given to officials so that the work of people does not suffer,” he added.