In Karnal, 70 mayors from 21 states deliberate on challenges, opportunities facing urban local bodies

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day 53rd annual general meeting of the All India Mayors’ Council.

The meeting was attended by around 70 mayors from 21 states to deliberate on challenges and opportunities facing urban local bodies.

Khattar exhorted the mayors to enhance their revenue generation and practice financial prudence by ensuring expenditure remains within limits. He highlighted that well-managed finances are key to improving urban services and ensuring better living conditions for citizens. “If income is sound, expenditure will remain balanced. Avoid wasteful spending and focus only on essential requirements,” he said.

Khattar also called upon the mayors to work as a team with councillors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors as well as citizens, without discrimination. He stressed that cleanliness and sanitation must remain top priorities. “We must ensure a clean and hygienic environment. Only then can India be recognised for its excellence in cleanliness,” said Khattar.

Highlighting the importance of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Khattar described them as the “third tier of government” after the Centre and states. He said India’s urban population, which stood at 20 per cent earlier in 1970, has grown to 35 per cent today and is projected to touch 50 percent by 2047. With rapid urbanisation and even smaller villages aspiring to merge with urban areas, he said it was vital for the ULBs to function efficiently and provide basic facilities seamlessly.

Responding to demands from council members for more powers for mayors, Khattar cited Haryana’s reforms, including the introduction of direct mayoral elections and educational qualifications for councillors and mayors. While proposals for uniform practices could be considered, he pointed out that states enjoy legislative powers and constitutional amendments would be required for major reforms. He urged the mayors to showcase Haryana’s initiatives in their respective states with the help of their governments.

Khattar also emphasised the importance of maintaining public trust and credibility. “Citizens’ expectations are endless. We must improve our image, otherwise criticism is inevitable,” he said. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Khattar said how the PM’s vision had transformed the public perception of politics and encouraged capable persons to enter public life. Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta welcomed the dignitaries and praised Khattar’s leadership. She described the hosting the council meeting in Karnal as a proud moment for the city and lauded the Union Minister’s commitment to governance based on transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness. Council members, including Uma Shankar and Naveen Jindal pressed for more powers for mayors, timely MC elections and a stronger institutional framework for urban governance. They also proposed the creation of a uniform municipal cadre and “One Nation–One Municipal Act” to bring consistency across states.

Karnal MC Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma emphasised such deliberations would inspire municipalities to adopt innovative practices and accelerate development.