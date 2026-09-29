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Home / Haryana / In Karnal, BJP hits back at Opposition, says poll panel has addressed all issues

In Karnal, BJP hits back at Opposition, says poll panel has addressed all issues

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta (centre) and BJP district president Parveen Lather (right) talk to the media in Karnal on Monday.
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Amid a protest by Congress leaders and workers, the BJP on Monday hit back at the Opposition parties and defended the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the Election Commission’s recent joint statement had clarified the issues being raised by the Opposition.

Talking to the media, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and BJP district president Praveen Lather criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders for doubting the electoral process.

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“The Election Commission’s clear and firm statement has exposed the claims being made by the Congress and the INDIA bloc. Now, the Congress leadership should apologise unconditionally to the country and constitutional institutions,” said Gupta.

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She added that the Election Commission has clarified several issues being raised in regarding the SIR exercise. The clarification has also addressed claims concerning a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary, she said, adding that the letter was related to the administrative functioning of a deputed officer and was not connected with any policy decision of the commission or with the SIR process.

The mayor also rejected allegations concerning Form 6. “There has been no change in Form 6. The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has already been upheld by the Supreme Court. For periods outside SIR, the existing Form 6 continues as per the rules,” she added.

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Gupta said the Election Commission was taking steps to ensure wider participation of voters by reaching out to people who may have been left out of the process. She said the BJP believed that the SIR process should be understood on the basis of official information rather than believing in allegations and rumours.

Parveen Lather accused the Opposition of repeatedly questioning constitutional institutions after facing political setbacks. “It has become an old habit of the Opposition to discredit constitutional institutions whenever it is dissatisfied with political outcome,” he said.

He referred to several past controversies involving the Congress and alleged that the party had previously questioned institutions including the Election Commission, judiciary and CAG.

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