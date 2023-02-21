In Karnal, hunt on to nab absconding POs

Karnal, February 20
Even though the Karnal police have arrested several proclaimed offenders (POs), bail, and parole jumpers in 2022, still scores of POs, bail, and parole jumpers are absconding, posing a challenge to the police.
As per the data of the Karnal police, they have arrested 332 POs, 325 bail jumpers, and four parole jumpers last year, but still, 235 POs, 1,457 bail jumpers, and 17 parole jumpers are absconding.
Besides, the Karnal police had arrested seven wanted criminals with a reward on them, but still, 17 such criminals are out of the reach of the police.
The police said the list of POs included the accused who were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were not arrested and declared POs.
As per the officials, the Karnal police have launched a special drive for arresting POs, bail jumpers and parole jumpers who are ‘involved’ in different cases. The police officials prepared a list to nab those who have eluded them so far, due to which the police have been able to bring down the data.
“We have a special PO staff to arrest such criminals. Directions have been issued to the staff members for tracing the pending POs and the staff is working effectively. We have arrested 332 POs, 325 bail jumpers, and four parole jumpers in 2022,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...