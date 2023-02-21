In Karnal, hunt on to nab absconding POs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 20

Even though the Karnal police have arrested several proclaimed offenders (POs), bail, and parole jumpers in 2022, still scores of POs, bail, and parole jumpers are absconding, posing a challenge to the police.

As per the data of the Karnal police, they have arrested 332 POs, 325 bail jumpers, and four parole jumpers last year, but still, 235 POs, 1,457 bail jumpers, and 17 parole jumpers are absconding.

Besides, the Karnal police had arrested seven wanted criminals with a reward on them, but still, 17 such criminals are out of the reach of the police.

The police said the list of POs included the accused who were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were not arrested and declared POs.

As per the officials, the Karnal police have launched a special drive for arresting POs, bail jumpers and parole jumpers who are ‘involved’ in different cases. The police officials prepared a list to nab those who have eluded them so far, due to which the police have been able to bring down the data.

“We have a special PO staff to arrest such criminals. Directions have been issued to the staff members for tracing the pending POs and the staff is working effectively. We have arrested 332 POs, 325 bail jumpers, and four parole jumpers in 2022,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

#karnal